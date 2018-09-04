Three injured in crash involving several motorcycles in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Fire officials confirmed three people were injured in a motor vehicle accident involving several motorcycles in East El Paso.
The accident happened on Montana Avenue, near Lorne Road.
Two of the people injured were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The third individual had moderate injuries.
We will update you with more information as it becomes available.
