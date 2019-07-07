Whataburger lands at major Texas airport in latest expansion

Opening day at Whataburger inside the DFW airport. (Photo: DFW International AIrport /Twitter)

DALLAS, Texas - Whataburger may have recently been sold to a Chicago, Illinois-based company, but the fast food joint is still growing in Texas, with a new location that opened up this past week in a spot guaranteed to get traffic.

The satellite part of Terminal E at the Dallas-Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport now has its very own Whataburger restaurant, which opened just in time for the Fourth of July travel period.

Terminal E was renovated in 2018 to accommodate 15 new gates and an Admirals Club for American Airlines. The new Whataburger is the only one in the airport.

Travelers can get their Whata fix at DFW every day from 6 a.m. until 30 minutes before the last flight takes off from the airport, which is usually around 10 p.m.

To celebrate, the first 50 visitors got "a special gift" from Whataburger during the grand opening.

"Whataburger can't wait to share our delicious food with air travelers from around the world, including those who may be trying our famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for the first time!" Whataburger franchisee Gilbert Aranza said in a news release.