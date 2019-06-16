Texas

Whataburger fans not happy over sale of Texas chain; talk of buyback effort

  • CNN

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 02:54 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 03:48 AM MDT

 Whataburger fans are not happy over the sale of the fast food chain. Neither is Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

The family-owned Texas chain announced Friday it was selling its majority ownership to a Chicago investment firm, prompting mixed reactions from fans and even one of the biggest names in the NFL.

"Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back," Watt tweeted. "Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup."

Even though he was born and raised in Wisconsin, the Lone Star State has been Watt's adoptive home. And just like many Texans, he loves Whataburger.

While Watt might be spicy about the sale of Whataburger -- and not because of the chain's ketchup -- another NFL superstar, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't seem too unhappy about the sale.

"I'm down as long as I can get one in KC," Mahomes replied to Watt's tweet.

Would the NFL star save Whataburger? We don't know yet. But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thinks he should.

On Saturday, Abbott simply tweeted a meme with a photo of former President George W. Bush that read, "Get in J.J., We're saving Whataburger."

It's unclear whether Watt would take up the governor's offer.

Watt has a long history of raising money for more serious situations.

After Hurricane Harvey devastated areas around Houston and the rest of the Gulf Coast in 2017, Watt raised more than $41.6 million for those impacted by the floods and damage.

Last year, he offered to pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. And after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, Watt invited some of the children from Sandy Hook Elementary to meet him and participate in a day of football at the Texans' stadium.

