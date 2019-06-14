WHAT-A-SALE: Texas chain Whataburger sold to investment firm

(Photos courtesy: ABC13 Houston)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Whataburger, which began as a small burger stand in Corpus Christi, is changing hands after 69 years of family ownership.



The popular fast food chain, which is headquartered in San Antonio and boasts more than 800 locations across 10 states, announced it is being sold to investment holdings firm BDT Capital Partners of Chicago, Illinois.



While terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, Whataburger says it brings in more than $2 billion in sales a year.



BDT Capital's other holdings include minority investments in Einstein Bros. Bagels and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.