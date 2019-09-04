Video shows mouse jumping into Texas Whataburger fryer
Attempt to capture rodent ends horrifyingly
BASTROP, Texas - Deep-fried mouse at Whataburger?
A Whataburger customer caught a crazy scene on camera in a video posted in recent days on social media: a small rodent that appears to be a mouse scampering around a Whataburger restaurant in the Texas community of Bastrop.
The video begins by showing the animal near the fryer and then running behind some fry box containers. Diners comment -- some with graphic language -- as the animal continues to run around the fryer.
A woman who appears to be a Whataburger employee offers customers a refund for their food with a receipt.
The video pans back to the animal continuing to run openly on the prep counters.
"Man, that rat is chillin' bro," a man's voice narrates in the video.
A woman and man go behind the counter appearing to attempt to capture the animal, but it eventually lands in the fryer.
"It went in the grease," a man's voice is heard saying. "Now it's fried."
The man behind the counter holds his neck as he peered into the fryer.
"Deep-fried rat," another voice is heard yelling.
An employee is heard saying she doesn't know how to turn off the fryer.
"Who else needs a refund?" a voice is heard saying.
"I've seen it all," the narrator said as he pans back to his food. "No sir, I need my money. My food is here, and this is my receipt."
Whataburger released a statement about the incident:
At Whataburger, cleanliness and food safety are top priorities for us. In this instance, we closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution and notified pest control. The entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized. We addressed this situation as quickly as possible, reinforcing procedures with our Family Members. While we'll continue to be very diligent, it's important to know there was no history of this type of incident at this unit and there is no ongoing issue.