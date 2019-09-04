Texas

Video shows mouse jumping into Texas Whataburger fryer

Attempt to capture rodent ends horrifyingly

By:
  • Amanda Cochran
  • KPRC

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 11:36 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:36 AM MDT

BASTROP, Texas - Deep-fried mouse at Whataburger?  

A Whataburger customer caught a crazy scene on camera in a video posted in recent days on social media: a small rodent that appears to be a mouse scampering around a Whataburger restaurant in the Texas community of Bastrop.

The video begins by showing the animal near the fryer and then running behind some fry box containers. Diners comment -- some with graphic language -- as the animal continues to run around the fryer. 

A woman who appears to be a Whataburger employee offers customers a refund for their food with a receipt. 

The video pans back to the animal continuing to run openly on the prep counters.

"Man, that rat is chillin' bro," a man's voice narrates in the video.

A woman and man go behind the counter appearing to attempt to capture the animal, but it eventually lands in the fryer.

"It went in the grease," a man's voice is heard saying. "Now it's fried."

The man behind the counter holds his neck as he peered into the fryer. 

"Deep-fried rat," another voice is heard yelling.

An employee is heard saying she doesn't know how to turn off the fryer. 

"Who else needs a refund?" a voice is heard saying.  

"I've seen it all," the narrator said as he pans back to his food. "No sir, I need my money. My food is here, and this is my receipt."

Whataburger released a statement about the incident: 

At Whataburger, cleanliness and food safety are top priorities for us. In this instance, we closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution and notified pest control. The entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized. We addressed this situation as quickly as possible, reinforcing procedures with our Family Members. While we'll continue to be very diligent, it's important to know there was no history of this type of incident at this unit and there is no ongoing issue.

Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

Weather
Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

US & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns