Video shows mouse jumping into Texas Whataburger fryer

Image from YouTube video shows a mouse on a counter at a Texas Whataburger before it jumps into a fryer.

BASTROP, Texas - Deep-fried mouse at Whataburger?

A Whataburger customer caught a crazy scene on camera in a video posted in recent days on social media: a small rodent that appears to be a mouse scampering around a Whataburger restaurant in the Texas community of Bastrop.

The video begins by showing the animal near the fryer and then running behind some fry box containers. Diners comment -- some with graphic language -- as the animal continues to run around the fryer.

A woman who appears to be a Whataburger employee offers customers a refund for their food with a receipt.

The video pans back to the animal continuing to run openly on the prep counters.

"Man, that rat is chillin' bro," a man's voice narrates in the video.

A woman and man go behind the counter appearing to attempt to capture the animal, but it eventually lands in the fryer.

"It went in the grease," a man's voice is heard saying. "Now it's fried."

The man behind the counter holds his neck as he peered into the fryer.

"Deep-fried rat," another voice is heard yelling.

An employee is heard saying she doesn't know how to turn off the fryer.

"Who else needs a refund?" a voice is heard saying.

"I've seen it all," the narrator said as he pans back to his food. "No sir, I need my money. My food is here, and this is my receipt."

Whataburger released a statement about the incident: