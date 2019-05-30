Texas

Tornado warnings end for parts of North Texas, watch remains

Posted: May 29, 2019 01:56 PM MDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:52 AM MDT

DALLAS, Texas - DALLAS (AP) - Tornado warnings have expired for parts of North Texas but the area remains under a tornado watch until the evening.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for sections of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties. Forecasters say a tornado watch remains in effect throughout parts of North Texas until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Dark clouds hovered in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area during the tornado warning period, with no immediate reports of weather-related injuries or damage.

The aviation tracking website FlightAware.com listed about 550 flights canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport amid the severe weather. More than 100 flights were canceled at Love Field, closer to downtown Dallas.


