Texas woman lived for 3 years with mother's decomposing body in home

Delissa Crayton is shown in her police mugshot photo.

Delissa Crayton is shown in her police mugshot photo.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Investigators arrested a woman who allegedly lived at a home with her child for three years while the body of her mother decomposed in a bedroom, KSAT reported.

The arrest came a few days after police discovered the body of Jacqueline Louise Crayton, who was 71 when she died in 2016, in a bedroom in the home.

According to a news release from police, investigators believe that Jacqueline suffered a non-life-threatening fall in 2016 in the bedroom of the home, which she shared with her daughter and granddaughter.

Police believe her daughter, Delissa Navonne Crayton, 47, failed to provide adequate assistance for her mother after the fall and Jacqueline Crayton died on the floor several days later, according to the news release.

Delissa Crayton was arrested Wednesday in connection with the investigation. She was charged with a second-degree felony of injury to a child under the age of 15 and more charges are anticipated, police said. The remains were found during the course of a Child Protective Services investigation.

Delissa Crayton was arrested without incident and is currently being held at Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.