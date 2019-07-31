Texas woman curses, struggles during arrest after baby left in car

COPPERAS COVE, Texas - A Texas woman struggled, cursed and used a racial epithet at officers as she was arrested on charges of leaving her baby asleep in a running car while she went into a local nightclub, KWTX reported.

Samantha Grace Vaughan, 26, was arrested earlier this week at the Trackside Night Club after officers found the boy in a safety seat in the back of the car, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

One of the officers found Vaughan in the nightclub and smelled an alcohol odor "emitting from her person," the affidavit said.

She said she "had two shots."

Then she yelled, "You will not take my child and place her with a f….. (N-word)," according to the affidavit, KWTX said.

A preliminary breath test device showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.148, authorities said. The legal limit for driving in Texas is 0.08.

As police started to take her into custody, she dropped to the ground and "continued to thrash her body around … yell and throw herself about," the affidavit stated.

The woman injured her forehead hitting it on a steel bar in the police car twice.

She faces a charge of abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, KWTX said.