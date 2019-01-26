Texas

TEXAS TRIBUNE: State officials flag 95,000 voters for citizenship checks

Posted: Jan 26, 2019 09:34 AM MST

Updated: Jan 26, 2019 09:43 AM MST

The Texas secretary of state's office announced Friday it would send local election officials a list of 95,000 registered voters who the state says counties should consider checking to see whether they are U.S. citizens and, therefore, legally eligible to vote.

In an advisory released Friday afternoon, the office said it was flagging individuals who had provided the Texas Department of Public Safety with some form of documentation — including a work visa or a green card — that showed they were not a citizen when they were obtaining a driver’s license or an ID card. Among the individuals flagged, about 58,000 individuals cast a ballot in one or more elections from 1996 to 2018, the secretary of state's office said.

Click here to read the full article. 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16