Texas teen tries to rob fireworks stand, gets shot in face with own gun

Deputies investigate the robbery and shooting at the fireworks stand in Harris County, Texas. (Photo: ABC13 / KTRK )

HOUSTON, Texas - A 19-year-old who attempted to rob a fireworks stand on the 4th of July ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun by one of the stand's employees, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

Preliminary indications are that a fireworks stand employee managed to take possession of the would-be robber's pistol and shot him with it. Investigation is ongoing. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 4, 2019

Deputies said the teen walked up to the stand and began demanding money. When an employee brought out the cash -- the would-be robber put his gun down on the counter so that he could pick up the money. That's when another employee grabbed the gun and shot the guy in the face, according to deputies.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. It's unclear if he's expected to survive.