Texas teen seen punching, slapping unconscious girl in viral video is arrested

Ernesto Barrera is facing assault charges.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Authorities over the weekend arrested a 17-year-old captured on video slapping and punching an unconscious 15-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit states and online records show.

Ernesto Barrera faces an assault charge in connection with the incident, KSAT reported.

The video, which went viral last week, shows a teen in the passenger seat of a vehicle turning around to hit a girl who appears to be blacked out in the back seat. The video was reported to police numerous times, but police were unable to immediately identify the victim, the affidavit states.

The 15-year-old victim later came forward to police to report that she was possibly sexually assaulted around the same time as the assault, court documents state. The girl later identified herself as the person being punched in the video, the warrant states. The victim also provided police with the contact information of a girl seen in the driver's seat of the video, court records state.

Police were able to get in contact with the teenage driver, who told investigators she was the only person sober enough to drive. The driver told police the 15-year-old victim had consumed Xanax and alcohol and had also been smoking marijuana prior to the attack.

"(The driver) stated they stopped to get food and when she tried to wake the victim up, the victim would not wake up," the warrant states. "This is when (Barrera) began hitting the victim with force while she was passed out."

Laughter is audible in the video as Barrera punches and slaps the unconscious girl. Eventually, others in the car tell him to "chill."

The victim told police she had discomfort and tenderness to her jaw following the assault, the warrant states.

It's unclear where the video originated, but police note that it was shared "on several social media sites."

Barrera remained behind bars Sunday in lieu of $1,000 bail.