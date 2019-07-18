Texas teen arrested for spitting in tea bottle, putting it back on Albertsons store shelf

An Albertsons store is seen in this file photo.

ODESSA, Texas - Odessa Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for spitting in an Arizona Tea bottle and putting it back for someone else to drink, KOSA CBS7 reported.

An officer wrote in a sworn affidavit that he was dispatched to the Albertsons store on North County Road West in Odessa on Monday night.

He says he watched security camera video with a store security officer and saw the teen pick up the drink, put his mouth on it, then put it back.

The affidavit goes on to say the teen told a store manager before the police officer arrived that he spit in it.

The police officer says the teen repeatedly told him that he took a drink of the tea, then put it back, because it was "gross."

He's charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second degree felony.

The teen is being held in the Ector County Youth Center.

This incident comes on the heels of another Texas teenager who is facing charges for taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.