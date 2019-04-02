Texas

Texas Senate OKs 'religious refusal bill' panned by businesses

Posted: Apr 02, 2019 03:26 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 02, 2019 03:26 PM MDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved a bill allowing social workers, attorneys and others with state-issued licenses to deny services because of religious beliefs - despite stiff opposition from top businesses.
  
The proposal by Republican state Sen. Charles Perry of Lubbock protects professionals citing "sincerely held religious beliefs" should they face potential state sanctions for refusing services to some people.
  
It is among several proposals in Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature that corporate giants including Facebook and Google have urged state lawmakers to reject as discriminatory.
  
Many powerful firms teamed up in 2017 to oppose a "bathroom bill" mandating that transgender Texans use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.
  
Tuesday's 19-12 approval means Perry's bill requires only a largely ceremonial final vote before heading to the Texas House.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


