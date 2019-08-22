Texas Roadhouse restaurants holding statewide fundraiser for El Paso shooting victims
EL PASO, Texas - Texas Roadhouse restaurants in El Paso, Las Cruces and 45 other locations across Texas are holding a fundraiser Thursday to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.
The restaurants are donating 100% of their profits from all meals served between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.to the El Paso Community Foundation.
Additional donations from customers for the EPCF will be accepted at the hostess stands at all the restaurants, according to Texas Roadhouse spokeswoman Maci Taylor.
