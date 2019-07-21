Texas

Texas police officer responds to noise complaint, then rides mechanical bull at party

By:
  • Amanda Jackson, CNN

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 02:37 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 03:04 PM MDT

KILGORE, Texas - A noise complaint call turned into a memorable moment for partygoers over the weekend in east Texas.

When police in Kilgore responded to a house party Saturday night they heard loud music and then spotted a mechanical bull in the house's backyard. After telling the crowd to keep the noise down, a Kilgore officer climbed on the bull and went for an impromptu ride.

"We did ask them to turn their music down some, but we found out Karla was celebrating her 22nd birthday," posted the police department on Facebook, along with a video clip. "It wouldn't be a memorable birthday celebration without KPD showing our bull riding skills."

Kilgore Police didn't release the full name of the officer. But this didn't appear to be his first rodeo.

With one hand on the saddle and another in the air, the officer rode the bull with minimal effort for about 30 seconds before falling off. Afterward the crowd greeted him with cheers and high fives.

