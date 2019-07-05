Texas police identify Blue Bell ice cream licker as teenage girl

Ice cream licker found

LUFKIN, Texas - Police in East Texas say a teenager from San Antonio is suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.



Blue Bell Creameries said in a statement that it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where "the malicious act of food tampering took place."



A short video posted to social media last week shows the teenage girl laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer.



Blue Bell says the container that was "compromised" was found and removed.



The company says "food tampering is not a joke."



Lufkin police previously said the suspect faced a felony charge of tampering with a consumer product.



It's not clear how she may be charged now that she's been identified as a juvenile.