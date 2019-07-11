Texas police, store workers guard ice cream aisles to prevent copy cats of Blue Bell licker

A Walmart employee guards the freezer case with a water pistol from anyone who might try to lick a tub of ice cream. (Photo: ABC/Facebook)

BELLAIRE, Texas - A Texas police department and a Walmart store are having some fun while making sure shelved ice cream safe is safe from lickers.

This all comes after police in Lufkin recently identified a teenager suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top, and licking the ice cream before returning it to the freezer. Blue Bell officials said the container was found and removed.

A Walmart store in Corpus Christi hilariously placed an employee with a water gun outside the freezer to prevent any copycats.

"We're guarding our Blue Bell ice cream for your weekend party," a now deleted Facebook post read.

Meanwhile, the Bellaire Police Officer's Association posted a picture to Facebook earlier this week and said, "Ain't nobody licking our Blue Bell!"

The police post below has been shared more than 1,200 times.