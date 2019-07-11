Texas police, store workers guard ice cream aisles to prevent copy cats of Blue Bell licker
BELLAIRE, Texas - A Texas police department and a Walmart store are having some fun while making sure shelved ice cream safe is safe from lickers.
This all comes after police in Lufkin recently identified a teenager suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top, and licking the ice cream before returning it to the freezer. Blue Bell officials said the container was found and removed.
A Walmart store in Corpus Christi hilariously placed an employee with a water gun outside the freezer to prevent any copycats.
"We're guarding our Blue Bell ice cream for your weekend party," a now deleted Facebook post read.
Meanwhile, the Bellaire Police Officer's Association posted a picture to Facebook earlier this week and said, "Ain't nobody licking our Blue Bell!"
The police post below has been shared more than 1,200 times.