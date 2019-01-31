Texas

Texas inmate set to be executed for Houston officer's death

By:
  • By JUAN A. LOZANO and MICHAEL GRACZYK, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 05:36 PM MST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 05:36 PM MST

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 61-year-old Texas inmate was set to be executed Wednesday for killing a Houston police officer more than three decades ago during a robbery.
  
Robert Jennings was condemned for the July 1988 slaying of Officer Elston Howard during a robbery at an adult bookstore.
  
Jennings would be the first inmate put to death this year both in the U.S. and in Texas, which is the nation's busiest capital punishment state.
  
His attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the execution, arguing Jennings' trial attorneys failed to ask jurors to fully consider evidence - including details of his remorse for the officer's shooting, troubled childhood and possible brain damage - that might have spared him a death sentence. However, the court refused the last-day appeal, clearing the way for the lethal injection to be carried out.
  
Jennings got an execution stay in 2016. Lower appeals courts rejected his request to delay Wednesday's execution and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has turned down Jennings' request to commute his sentence.
  
A twice convicted robber, Jennings had been on parole for about two months when prosecutors say he entered Mr. Peeper's Bookstore with the intention of robbing the business. Since being paroled, Jennings had gone on a crime spree, committing about 10 robberies, including having already robbed the adult bookstore 12 days before Howard's slaying.
  
The 24-year-old Howard was in the middle of arresting the store clerk for operating a pornographic video arcade without a permit when Jennings shot the officer twice in the head.
  
Howard, who had been wearing a jacket with the words "Houston Police" on it, staggered for a few feet before falling to the ground, where he was shot twice more by Jennings. The clerk later testified the shooting was so quick, Howard never had a chance to unholster his gun.
  
Jennings was arrested hours later when he went to a Houston hospital after being shot in the hand by his accomplice, who got angry at Jennings for shooting the officer.
  
Joe Gamaldi, the president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said Jennings has spent more time on death row than Howard was alive.
  
Howard "was an honorable man full of integrity who did his job. He was absolutely one of the best and he was just taken entirely too soon by this animal who murdered him in cold blood," Gamaldi said.
  
After his arrest, Jennings confessed to killing Howard, telling police in a tape-recorded statement he was remorseful about what happened and would "face whatever punishment (he had) coming."
  
Edward Mallett, one of Jennings' current appellate attorneys, said the inmate's trial attorneys failed to present sufficient evidence of his remorse as well as his history of brain damage, being abused as a child and drug addiction. He said the trial attorneys also failed to provide an instruction to jurors that would have allowed them to give sufficient weight to these aspects of Jennings' life when they deliberated.
  
Mallett said a prior appellate attorney also failed to argue these issues in earlier appeals.
  
"There has not been an adequate presentation of his circumstances including mental illness and mental limitations," Mallett said.
  
Jennings' trial in 1989 took place just as the Supreme Court issued a ruling that faulted Texas' capital sentencing statute for not allowing jurors to consider evidence supporting a sentence less than death.
  
The Texas Legislature changed the statute to address the high court's concerns but that took place after Jennings was convicted.
  
The Texas Attorney General's Office called Jennings' claim he had ineffective lawyers at his trial and during earlier appeals "specious," and said appeals courts have previously rejected allegations his personal history was not adequately investigated and presented at his trial.
  
"My hope is that on Wednesday (Howard's family gets) the closure that they've been searching for for 30 years," Gamaldi said.
  
___
  
Lozano reported from Houston.
  
___
  
Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
World's most admired companies
Pexels.com

World's most admired companies

Sports
Super Bowl urban legends revealed
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Super Bowl urban legends revealed

News
On this day: January 30
Tom Larson/CNN

On this day: January 30

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: January 29
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: January 29

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22