Texas

Texas execution: Billy Jack Crutsinger killed mom, daughter and then drove their Cadillac to a bar

By:
  • ABC-7 & Associated Press

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 06:11 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 06:23 PM MDT

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A Texas death row inmate was executed Wednesday evening for fatally stabbing an 89-year-old woman and her daughter more than 16 years ago in their Fort Worth home.

Billy Jack Crutsinger, 64, received a lethal injection for the 2003 killings of Pearl Magouirk and her 71-year-old daughter Patricia Syren. Authorities say Crutsinger killed the women then stole Syren's Cadillac and credit card. He was arrested three days later at a bar in Galveston, more than 300 miles away.

Crutsinger's appellate attorney had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, alleging his previous lawyer had a long history of incompetence in death penalty cases.

"The jury heard nothing from the defense that provided an explanation about the disease of alcoholism in relation to the offense conduct," including "a history of domestic violence and abuse, and repeated losses of significant friends and relatives," Lydia Brandt, Crutsinger's current attorney, wrote in her one of her Supreme Court petitions.

At trial, prosecutor Michele Hartmann told jurors that Crutsinger's actions had nothing to do with alcohol but were the result of "evil."

Brandt also argued that lower courts have wrongly denied Crutsinger funding to investigate competency and mental health claims that were not sufficiently reviewed by prior attorneys.

But the Supreme Court, like lower appeals courts and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles,  also declined to stop the execution. Crutsinger became the 14th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the fifth in Texas.

Friends and family described Magouirk, known as "R.D.," as an avid gardener. Syren volunteered as a receptionist at her church. Both women were retired and lived together.

Crutsinger had been "spiraling downward much of his adult life." He had three failed marriages and a propensity for violence when he drank, according to a report by a forensic psychologist hired by his trial attorneys.

In the months before the slayings, Crutsinger became homeless and increasingly desperate after his wife kicked him out and his mother, who had enabled his behavior, stopped helping him, according to the report.

Crutsinger offered to do some work for Magouirk and Syren in their home, but when he realized they didn't have enough work to give him much financial relief, he flew into an alcoholic rage, the report said.

"All of his anger at being left to fend for himself and of having his safety net taken from him was then brought to bear on the victims," according to the report.

Magouirk was stabbed at least seven times while her daughter was stabbed at least nine times.

DNA evidence tied Crutsinger to the killings and he confessed to the crime.

In an email, Brandt described Crutsinger's previous appellate lawyer, Richard Alley, as a "great word processor" who cut and pasted "worthless" legal arguments from other cases and who was removed from another death row inmate's case and had been suspended from practicing in federal court.

Brandt alleged Alley performed similar shoddy work in at least six other death penalty cases. Four of those inmates have been executed. An attorney for former death row inmate Bobby Woods also alleged incompetent work by Alley before Woods was executed in 2009.

In 2006, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals removed Alley from its list of lawyers eligible to represent death row inmates in their appeals.

Alley died in 2017.

"I do the best I possibly can on all these cases," Alley told the Austin American-Statesman in a 2006 story that was part of a series that looked at bad work by court-appointed attorneys in death penalty appeals.

The Texas Attorney General's Office called Crutsinger's allegations against Alley "speculative" because he had not identified any claim that Alley should have raised but did not. The attorney general's office also said Crutsinger's case has received an "extensive review" during his appeals process.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

Weather
Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

US & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns