Texas

Texas DWI suspect killed when drunken driver crashes into patrol car

By:
  Associated Press

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:44 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:02 PM MDT

Deadly Texas DWI crash

HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities say a man facing a DWI charge has died after the patrol vehicle taking him to jail was hit by another suspected drunken driver’s car in a wrong-way crash near Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies were transporting the suspect to jail late Sunday when their vehicle was struck head-on by a car going the wrong way down an entrance ramp on the Westpark Tollway.

Officials say the man in custody was pronounced dead early Monday. One deputy broke his foot, while the other has a head injury. Both were hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Patrick Njogu, suffered a broken leg and was also stable. Authorities say Njogu, who has three prior drunken driving convictions, will face a murder charge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


