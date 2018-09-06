Texas animal control seizes hundreds of snakes, rodents

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Animal control officials have removed more than 100 snakes from a San Antonio home.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Animal Care Services removed 136 reticulated pythons and ball pythons Wednesday after weeks of attempting to work with the reptiles' owner to fix concerns about the animals' living conditions.

Investigators say the man was breeding and selling the nonvenomous constrictors. Animal Care officers found the snakes in cages and plastic tubs.

A herpetologist from the San Antonio Zoo assisted officials in providing proper accommodations for the snakes, including two 10-foot (3-meter) pythons.

Officials also removed 415 mice and rats that were the snakes' food.

Field operations supervisor Joel Skidmore says the owner must appear in court within 10 days to determine who will get custody of the snakes.