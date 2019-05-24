Texas

Tensions flare in Texas Capitol over new Sandra Bland video

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:27 PM MDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 01:27 PM MDT

AUSTIN - Texas authorities on Friday denied withholding a cellphone video of Sandra Bland's confrontational traffic stop, responding to a Democratic legislator's heated questions about why the 39-second clip never publicly surfaced until now.

Bland, a 28-year-old black woman from outside Chicago, had used her phone in 2015 to briefly film a white state trooper as he drew a stun gun and yelled "I will light you up!" while ordering her out of the car. She was dead three days later, hanging in her jail cell outside Houston.

"The Department of Public Safety has not illegally withheld evidence from Sandra Bland's family or her legal team," said Phillip Adkins, general counsel of the agency.

 The video had not been publicly seen until it was aired this month by a Dallas television station, and both lawmakers and Bland's family say they had also never seen the clip . They say the video proves that Trooper Brian Encinia had no reason to fear for his life and questioned whether he should have faced charges beyond perjury. 

Democratic presidential contenders in the crowded 2020 field have also reacted to the video with calls for accountability and criminal justice reforms .

Explanations by state officials were challenged, often sharply, by Democratic state Rep. Garnet Coleman, who said he never received the video despite asking for all evidence two years as chairman of the House Committee on County Affairs. He told Adkins he was handed a jumbled "data dump" of four discs and said the description of Bland's cellphone video in the state's investigative report wasn't an honest account.  

"I disagree with you. I think it's a fair and accurate description of the video," Adkins said.  

Coleman interrupted, talking over him.  

"You can disagree all day long, because I don't have lying eyes, sir," he said. "I've looked into this more than anyone."

Bland's mother, Geneva Reed-Veal of Chicago, attended the hearing at the Texas Capitol but did not testify. She told reporters afterward she heard "a lot of discrepancies" at the hearing but declined further comment.

Encinia, the trooper, was fired after being indicted for perjury and said he came to fear for his safety after stopping Bland for failing to signal a lane change. The perjury charge was later dropped in exchange for Encinia agreeing to never work in law enforcement again.

Coleman said Encinia "got off light" and accused state officials of not being ethically forthcoming with their handling of the video. Adkins said they have documents showing that a thumb drive with the cellphone video had been sent by prosecutors in 2015 to Cannon Lambert, the Bland's family attorney. Lambert has said he never saw the video in evidence that was turned over.

The hearing had been quickly arranged before the Texas Legislature adjourns Monday until 2021. One proposal that could still reach Gov. Greg Abbott's desk would make it more difficult to jail people for low-level misdemeanors, which some lawmakers have sought in the wake of Bland's death. Law enforcement groups, however, are fighting the measure.

In 2017, Coleman passed a "Sandra Bland Act" that included de-escalation training, independent investigations of county jail deaths and more racial profiling data. Advocates for criminal justice reforms have praised the changes, but the end product disappointed Bland's family, who felt it didn't address the circumstances leading up to her death.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

News
On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

News
On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Pets
America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

News
On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15