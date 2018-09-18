Texas

Ted Cruz leads Beto O'Rourke 54 to 45, new poll says

By:
  • BY PATRICK SVITEK

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 11:10 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 11:13 AM MDT

(Texas Tribune) - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, leads his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke by 9 percentage points among likely voters, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

Released Tuesday, the survey found Cruz with 54 percent support and O'Rourke, an El Paso congressman, with 45 percent.

It's the first time Quinnipiac has released a likely voter survey in the Senate race. Quinnipiac previously polled registered voters three times, finding Cruz ahead by 6 points in August, 11 in May and 3 in April.

Quinnipiac also surveyed the governor's race and continued to find a much less competitive contest, with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott leading Democratic opponent Lupe Valdez by 19 points.

The latest Quinnipiac survey was conducted from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17 and reached 807 likely voters using live interviews on landlines and cell phones. The margin of error was plus-or-minus 4.1 percentage points.

Copyright: Texas Tribune


