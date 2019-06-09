Texas

1 dead, 6 hurt as strong winds cause crane to collapse into Dallas building

By:
  • CNN / AP

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 03:19 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:39 PM MDT

DALLAS, Texas - A construction crane buffeted by high winds collapsed on a Dallas apartment building Sunday afternoon, killing one woman in the building and injuring at least six more people, two of them critically, a fire official said.

The strong winds blew the crane into the Elan City Lights building on Live Oak Street just before 2 p.m.

Rescue crews searching the building found the body of a woman inside after the crane collapsed, ripping a large gash into the side of the structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said during a press briefing.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, three in serious condition and one person with minor injuries was already released from the hospital, Evans said.

"This is a really challenging situation in the sense that I cannot personally recall that we've had a crane collapse that involved an already inhabited building," Evans said.

The downed crane ripped a large hole in the side of the building. It also damaged an adjacent parking garage and some of the vehicles in it.

"The building itself has suffered multiple collapses in different areas of the building to include residential spaces and the parking garage," Evans said.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

News
On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

US & World
Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

News
The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy