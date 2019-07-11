Texas

Statewide Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old Texas boy

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 09:59 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:54 PM MDT

DALLAS, Texas - The Texas Amber Alert Network issued a child abduction alert Wednesday night for a missing 1-year-old from Dallas, who law enforcement officials believe may be in "grave or immediate danger."

The statewide Amber Alert was issued for the toddler who went missing after he was put to bed at his aunt's house. Another child staying at the house told police he saw someone take the boy.

Cedrick (CJ) Jackson weighs 20 pounds, officials said, and has black hair with braids and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Police believe the missing Dallas boy may have been taken by a close family friend.

The man is described as black and in his 40s, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, according to investigators. The man's name hasn't been released, but police said he is sought in connection with Cedrick's abduction.

The boy's mother made a public plea, asking for her son to be returned "safe and sound."

Dallas police said they were working with the FBI to try to find the child.


