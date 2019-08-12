Texas

Stampede in Texas mall after masked man throws object and incites panic

By:
  • Associated Press and ABC News

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 04:35 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:26 PM MDT

Houston mall chaos

HOUSTON, Texas - Dozens of people returned to a Houston shopping mall on Monday to retrieve the items they left behind after a shooting scare over the weekend.

Chaos ensued at the Memorial City Mall when it initially appeared there was an active shooter, as a masked man jumped on a table in the food court and proclaimed he was going to kill himself before throwing down an unknown object.

The incident took place Sunday around 3:15 p.m. and resulted in hundreds of panicked people fleeing, with several suffering minor injuries in the crowd.

"It was too much frenzy, too much panic," said John Delva, who works at the mall.

Houston police said they were still searching for the masked man on Monday; he was described as a white male in his late teens or early twenties. 

“We don’t take this type of thing lightly,” said Assistant police chief Sheryl Victorian, who indicated the man could face a terroristic threats charge.

“We had an explosive detection dog ... come out and check the evidence that the suspect dropped on the scene. In the end there was no evidence of an explosive device … we have not determined exactly what that item is,” Victorian continued.

The incident comes after a shooter killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso on Aug. 3, which was followed hours later by a shooting in an Ohio entertainment district that left nine dead.

In the aftermath of those shootings, there have been multiple incidents of the public panicking over a possible threat.

Just last week, thousands of people who were crowded into New York's packed Times Square fled in panic after a motorcycle backfired and caused fears over a possible active shooter.

Constable Ted Heap of the Houston Police Department suggested that it was challenging for law enforcement to deal with these kinds of incidents.

“Our job is to keep people safe and to neutralize any threat. We’ve got uniforms from a lot of different agencies -- federal agencies, state, local agencies, county, city -- so there’s a lot of police officers involved here who have joined together to try to be sure that this is a safe scene,” Heap said.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5