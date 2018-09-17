Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign criticized for latest donation solicitation

Courtesy Twitter user Sean Owen @sean_r_owen

EL PASO, Texas - The campaign for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is facing some backlash for how it is asking for donations.

Newsweek is reporting that his campaign has sent hundreds of thousands of mailers that are meant to look like an official jury summons.

Some fear that voters may be confused into thinking they'd need to pay a fee.

A Cruz campaign official told Newsweek they had only seen a few complaints from people who were confused by the mail.

Newsweek reported that mail of this kind is not illegal as long as it includes a clear disclaimer that the communication was paid for.

Cruz is facing Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, the congressional representative for El Paso, on Election Day Nov. 6.

The two candidates agreed to three debates, the first of which is happening on Friday in Dallas.