San Antonio: 9 arrested in drug, money laundering crackdown

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Nine people have been arrested in the investigation of what federal prosecutors call a San Antonio-based drug trafficking and money laundering ring.



A two-count indictment unsealed Friday charges the defendants with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.



Officials say all nine defendants were arrested Thursday and remain in custody pending detention hearings expected next week.



Prosecutors say the case involves drug trafficking and money laundering, mainly on the east side of San Antonio, since 2015.



Conviction carries penalties of up to life in prison for the drug charge and 20 years for money laundering conspiracy.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)