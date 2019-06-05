Report: Texas ranked the fifth least safe state in U.S.

Out of all 50 states, Texas ranks low on a list of the safest places to live in the U.S., according to a study done by financial website WalletHub.com.

The Lone Star State came in at spot 46, while New Mexico did better at 27.

To get its results, WalletHub compared each state across several key metrics including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

Within the study, WalletHub compared the states individually across numerous specific dimensions.

For example, New Mexico has one of the highest assaults per capita ratings among all 50 states. The Land of Enchantment also has one of the highest unemployment rates, according to WalletHub.

Additionally, Texas has one of the highest shares of the country's uninsured population.

To read through the full study, read the report at WalletHub.com.