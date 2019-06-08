Texas A&M Aggies football star reportedly arrested after fight over tacos

Courtesy: KTRK/ABC3 in Houston

Courtesy: KTRK/ABC3 in Houston

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK/ABC) - A Houston area high school football star and Texas A&M player was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting another person over tacos.



The Eagle newspaper in College Station reports Derrick Tucker's arrest this week stemmed from an altercation that took place on March 24.



Tucker, who is a junior defensive back for the Aggies football team, was booked into Brazos County Jail and later released on $5,000 bail, the Eagle reported.



A police report stated Tucker and another person argued over food. The confrontation turned physical. Documents state Tucker at one point hit the person on the back of his head.



College Station police's incident report stated the incident happened in the 200 block of Patricia at a parking lot.

The school's athletics department issued a statement late Friday afternoon after Tucker's arrest:



"Coach (Jimbo) Fisher has been made aware of the situation surrounding Derrick Tucker. We will continue to gather details surrounding the situation and have no further comment at this time."



According to the football team's website, the 6'1", 202 pound standout from Manvel High School earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week in the 2017 season. He started eight games in 2018, compiling 21 tackles.



As a prospect from high school, he was a four-star rated recruit and the No. 13 ranked safety in the nation during his senior season.

