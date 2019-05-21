Prison for Texas smuggler after 2015 wreck that killed 2 immigrants

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - A South Texas man identified by prosecutors as leader of a human smuggling ring must serve nearly 22 years in federal prison over a 2015 wreck that left two immigrants dead.



Osvaldo Gonzalez of Mission was sentenced Tuesday in McAllen. The 26-year-old Gonzalez in November pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport immigrants. He awaits sentencing in another immigrant harboring case and for being a felon possessing a firearm.



Investigators say Gonzalez in November 2015 was on the lookout for officers when a pickup truck, transporting 13 immigrants, veered into oncoming traffic, crashed and rolled near Mission. One immigrant died at the scene. Another died later.



The driver pleaded guilty to smuggling-related counts and was sentenced last month to eight years in prison.



Prosecutors say the immigrants were bound for Houston.

