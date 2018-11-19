Texas

Police: Texas girl, 6, strangles baby brother while dad shopped

Children left inside car for nearly an hour

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 04:13 PM MST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 04:13 PM MST

HOUSTON (AP) - Police have charged a Houston man with child abandonment after concluding that his 6-year-old daughter strangled her 1-year-old brother with a seatbelt in the family car parked outside a thrift store while their father shopped.
  
Adrian Dreshuan Middleton was charged Friday in the May 20 incident on the eastern edge of Houston.

ABC 13 in Houston reports Middleton has turned himself in to authorities in Baytown. 

A criminal complaint says the 26-year-old father told investigators that he parked outside the thrift store, left the air conditioner on, gave the children water and a snack and played a movie while he went into the store to shop for clothes.
  
Surveillance video showed Middleton was in the store for almost 1½ hours before returning and noticing his daughter crying in the back seat. The child told investigators that she was playing with her brother and got angry when he wouldn't stop crying. She said she wrapped the seatbelt around her brother and thought he had fallen asleep.
 

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 20
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: November 20

US & World
Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018
George Frey/Getty Images

Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018

News
On this day: November 19
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

On this day: November 19

Travel
8 tips for surviving long flights
FreeImages.com/jenny w.﻿

8 tips for surviving long flights

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Recipes
10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

News
On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10