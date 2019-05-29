Texas

Police still searching for suspect in East Texas shooting

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:53 AM MDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 03:20 PM MDT

CLEVELAND, Texas - UPDATE: Authorities say a man suspected of shooting four people in East Texas has died.
  
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says search dogs led officers to a boat where Pavol Vido was hiding. Investigators said he shot himself with a handgun when confronted by police.
  
The department helped with the manhunt for Vido. It says the 65-year-old was located about 50 yards (46 meters) from where officers found the car he used to drive away from shooting the scene at a plumbing company near Cleveland, Texas.
  
Police say Vido fatally shot a woman and wounded two men before fleeing. Investigators say he later got into a gunfight with a sheriff's deputy, and the deputy was injured
  
Officials have identified the wounded deputy as Richard Whitten. Burse says the deputy is in stable condition but that the other two men who were shot are not doing well.

Original post

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) - Police searched Wednesday for a man they say killed a woman and wounded three people, including a sheriff's deputy, during shootings that started at a veterinary clinic in East Texas.

A woman was killed and two men injured around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic east of Cleveland, a city of 8,000 people about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Houston, according to Liberty County sheriff's Capt. Ken DeFoor.

DeFoor said the suspect, Pavol Vido, was driving away from the clinic when deputies pursued him on a local highway. He said Vito pulled off and exchanged gunfire with the deputies near a plumbing business.

A deputy was shot in the throat and flown to a Houston hospital where he is in stable condition, DeFoor said.

Vito fled and authorities continued to search for him. DeFoor said Vito was driving a white 2004 Mercury.

DeFoor did not provide the names of any of those who were shot, including the deputy.

Public schools in Cleveland were locked down Wednesday morning, according to a statement on the district's Facebook page.


