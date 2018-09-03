Texas

Police reports detail O'Rourke's '98 drunken-driving arrest

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 11:28 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 11:28 AM MDT

HOUSTON (AP) - Police documents from a decades-old drunken-driving arrest of Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke provide a more complete picture of an incident that the congressman has long acknowledged.
  
The Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News recently obtained copies of state and local police reports pertaining to the arrest. They show O'Rourke was found intoxicated after losing control of his vehicle on Interstate 10 and hitting a truck. Nobody was hurt in the accident in Anthony, Texas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from El Paso. A witness told police that O'Rourke tried to drive away, but the witness stopped him until officers arrived, the documents show. The witness also said that O'Rourke had been driving at "a high rate of speed."
  
O'Rourke has talked about the 1998 arrest while campaigning to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. But news stories about the arrest earlier in the campaign did not include details such as the crash and the reported attempt to flee. O'Rourke did not address those details in a statement Saturday.
  
"I drove drunk and was arrested for a DWI in 1998. As I've publicly discussed over the last 20 years, I made a serious mistake for which there is no excuse," the statement said.
  
O'Rourke had just turned 26 when the arrest happened. He did a court-ordered diversion program and a drunken-driving charge was dismissed.
  
According to police, O'Rourke recorded a 0.136 and 0.134 on breathalyzers, above a blood-alcohol level of 0.10, Texas' legal limit for driving at the time.
  
Cruz has never been arrested, but was once ticketed for underage alcohol possession when he was 17 and police stopped him and found unopened beer in his car.
  
A spokeswoman for Cruz did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

News
On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Crime
PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

Pets
11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

News
On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Entertainment
Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Weather
Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

News
On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29

Crime
PHOTOS: Suspects caught riding in stolen car with pot, meth and a gun

PHOTOS: Suspects caught riding in stolen car with pot, meth and a gun

US & World
Shooting during Jacksonville 'Madden 19' tournament leaves 3 dead
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Shooting during Jacksonville 'Madden 19' tournament leaves 3 dead

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28