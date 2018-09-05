Police: Man drove 110 miles to hide body of woman he shot

Lucious Newhouse III

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A North Texas man has been arrested after police say he drove more than 100 miles from his home to dispose of the body of a woman he's accused of killing.



The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 54-year-old Lucious Newhouse III remained jailed Tuesday in the Hopkins County Jail in Sulphur Springs on a $1 million bond.



Police allege Newhouse fatally shot 34-year-old Rochelle Mims at his home in Fort Worth and then drove 110 miles northeast to Sulphur Springs to try and dispose of the body.



Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum says Newhouse was arrested Sunday morning after he was found near the body, which had been left in an open field.



A possible motive for the killing has not been released by Fort Worth police.