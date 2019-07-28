Dead newborn baby found in trashcan at Texas Applebee's restaurant
IRVING, Texas - Police in suburban Dallas are investigating the death of a newborn, who investigators say was left in a trash can after being born inside a restaurant's bathroom.
Irving Police say the infant was found Friday afternoon inside the bathroom of an Applebee's restaurant.
Investigators believe the baby was born in the bathroom and then put in a trash can.
Police say the baby's mother then left the restaurant.
The newborn's body was found about 30 minutes later by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom.
