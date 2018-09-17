Texas

Police: Border Patrol agent targeted vulnerable women; more victims possible

By:
  • By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and MATT SEDENSKY, Associated Press

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 04:09 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 04:10 PM MDT

LAREDO, Texas (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol supervisor charged in the killings of four women knew the victims and targeted them for their vulnerability, authorities said Monday, as some feared more deaths at the hands of the agent remained undiscovered.
  
Though investigators didn't detail Juan David Ortiz's history with the women, who were believed to have been sex workers, they said he knew them before killing them and leaving their bodies by rural Texas roadsides during a 10-day string of violence.
  
"He had the trust of most of the victims that were involved in this killing," said Chief Deputy Federico Garza of the Webb County Sheriff's Office. "So he took that opportunity to commit this crime."
  
Authorities said Ortiz grew convinced police were closing in on him, amassing weapons at his home for a possible confrontation. In the end, officers attempted to apprehend him at a gas station, but he fled to a nearby hotel parking lot. They said Ortiz tried to make his cellphone appear like a weapon in hopes of being shot by officers, but he was captured without incident around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
  
Garza said he was confident "the killings will stop" because they had nabbed the right suspect. But he was less sure that no other victims of Ortiz, who had worked for Border Patrol for a decade, would be discovered.
  
"We're not confident of that," he said, but assured the public investigators were scouring Ortiz's history in case any other crimes may be linked.
  
Fear of additional victims is particularly haunting for sex workers, including Christa Daring, executive director of Sex Workers Outreach Project-USA. Daring said the organization routinely hears stories of women preyed on by law enforcement officers and that it seemed plausible there were other victims of Ortiz.
  
"Typically somebody who has this kind of access to really vulnerable populations is active for more than two weeks," Daring said.
  
Victims' families echoed that concern.
  
"I believe that it's just kind of like a small piece of it," said Alberto Luera, a second cousin of 42-year-old Claudine Anne Luera, who was discovered shot on a rural roadside Thursday. "I would imagine that things are just going to keep showing up."
  
Even as additional details of Ortiz's alleged crimes trickled out, authorities were still scouring for clues as to what motivated the killings.
  
"The question that's out there is, 'Why did he do this?'" Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said. He later added: "We are trying to get into the mind of this killer."
  
Before being hired by Border Patrol, Ortiz served in the U.S. Navy for nearly eight years, until 2009, holding a variety of medical posts as well as a three-year detachment with the Marines. A Navy spokeswoman declined to answer questions about the nature of the suspect's discharge or whether he'd been disciplined.
  
The Border Patrol said there was nothing in Ortiz's background suggesting he was capable of such crimes. At a news conference, a representative of the agency said he had a minor incident in his background, but they gave no details on it.
  
Ortiz, 35, was being held in Laredo on four counts of murder in the deaths, as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint linked to a fifth woman who escaped, Erika Pena. After running off, that woman found an officer. Her tips helped police zero in on Ortiz.
  
According to affidavits , Ortiz confessed to the killings after he was taken into custody Saturday. He was being held on $2.5 million bond.
  
Besides Luera, police also identified Melissa Ramirez, 29, among the slain. A third victim was a transgender woman identified by police by the birth name Umberto Ortiz, but who reportedly was known as Janelle. The fourth victim's name wasn't released.
  
Ortiz was believed to have acted alone. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.
  
___
  
Sedensky reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle in Dallas and Juan Lozano and Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/17/2018 3:42:44 PM (GMT -6:00)
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
NOAA via CNN

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired