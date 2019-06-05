Texas

Police: 6 migrants from El Salvador killed in Texas SUV wreck

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:18 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:18 AM MDT

ROBSTOWN, Texas (AP) - Authorities in south Texas say six migrants from El Salvador have been killed and five critically injured when an SUV that earlier fled police crashed into a drainage ditch.
  
Nueces County sheriff's Capt. Daniel Lorberau says police in Robstown, 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Houston, pursued the SUV late Tuesday but then stopped the chase because of rain and wet roads.
  
Two injured people found walking along a road early Wednesday told authorities of the wreck.
  
Lorberau says the SUV was traveling as fast as 50 mph (80 kph) when it crashed.
  
Several people had to be extricated from the SUV and were taken to hospitals. In addition to the dead and critically injured, three others suffered lesser injuries.
  
Police say the migrants were from El Salvador. No other details were immediately available.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

News
On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

US & World
Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

News
The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

News
On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

Health
10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

News
On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Travel
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

News
On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

Entertainment
21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs