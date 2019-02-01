Plane out of El Paso crashes outside Houston, one person dead

Courtesy of ABC13 Houston

KATY, Texas - UPDATE: ABC-7 has confirmed with the Texas Department of the Safety the plane had departed from El Paso. According to DPS, the plane was on it's way from El Paso to Houston.

Original story: Authorities with the Texas Department of Safety said one person is dead following a small plane crash in Katy. According to ABC News, authories said they believe the plane had departed from El Paso.

The plane was found in a wooded area near a neighborhood, according to ABC News.

DPS responded to reports of a low-flying plane Thursday night. Authorites said the plane clipped a power line. The pilot then tried to "nose up" to avoid the power line, but hit it and went nose down.

"So the whole front fuselage is in the ground, so the NTSB and FAA are en route here," said Sgt. Richard Standifer.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said there are no survivors, and the person killed is possibly the pilot.

Officials said the accident caused the power in a nearby neighborhood to go out.

Crews are working to restore power.

