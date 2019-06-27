Paul McCartney asks Texas A&M to stop testing on dogs

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Sir Paul McCartney joins thousands of people, many of them students, march against gun violence in Manhattan during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in New York.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Noted animal rights activist Paul McCartney implored a Texas university to end its purported use of dogs as laboratory test subjects.

In a letter published by PETA, McCartney asked Texas A&M University President Michael Young to halt muscular dystrophy research with golden retrievers and release them for adoption.

His plea comes after PETA published footage that purportedly showed golden retrievers at a university lab. The dogs, PETA said, were bred with the canine muscular dystrophy gene and held in metal cells.

McCartney called the video "heartbreaking" and chastised Young for "allowing this cruelty."

"I have had dogs since I was a boy and loved them all dearly, including Martha, who was my companion for about 15 years and about whom I wrote the song 'Martha My Dear.'"

Texas A&M University spokesperson Kelly Brown said the school was unable to comment because of pending lawsuits PETA has filed against it.

There's currently not a cure for muscular dystrophy, the Mayo Clinic said.

McCartney, a long-time vegetarian, has partnered with PETA before to protest animal testing and meat production, which studies have shown contributes to climate change.

In 2009, he founded Meat Free Monday, a nonprofit that encourages people to replace meat with at least one plant-based meal a week, with daughters Mary and Stella.