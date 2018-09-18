Texas

Pamerleau sworn in as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas

By:
  • KVIA Intern James Nevarez

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 06:38 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 06:38 PM MDT

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The 33rd U.S Marshal for the Western District of Texas has been sworn in, becoming the first woman to serve as the U.S. Marshal for this particular district since it was established 161 years ago

Susan L. Pamerleau, former sheriff of Bexar County, was sworn in Monday morning before a crowd of U.S. Marshals Service personal, friends, and people in high offices. 

Pamerleau took the oath of office before Honorable Chief Judge Orlando Garcia at the John H. Wood United States Courthouse. This follows after her nomination by President Donald Trump was confirmed by the United States Senate on August 28th, 2018.

In addition to her role as the 38th Sheriff of Bexar County, Pamerleau previously served as Senior Vice President at USAA and retired from the United States Air force after 32 years at the rank of Major General.

"I'm ready to get to work… and excited to continue making our communities and our nation safe," Pamerleau said.  "There are great people in the U.S. Marshals Service who do important work, and I look forward to the continued partnership with our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as we track down fugitives and protect the federal judicial system in the Western District of Texas."  

