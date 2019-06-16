Texas

Over 246,000 lbs. of breakfast wraps recalled by Texas company

By:
  • CNN

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 03:03 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 03:11 AM MDT

A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.

The El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps also contain egg, potato and cheese, and were produced in January by Ruiz Foods Products in Denison, Texas, the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

"The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product," the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. "FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

Anyone who's bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The products recalled are about 246,514 pounds, and have "best if used by" dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020, and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

© 2019 Cable News Network, Inc.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
Fort Bliss 'Old Hickory' training

Fort Bliss 'Old Hickory' training

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan begin tour of Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan begin tour of Africa

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

US & World
Imelda floods Texas

Imelda floods Texas

US & World
Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe
Getty Images

Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

US & World
World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops