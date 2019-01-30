Texas

Opera singer Daniels, husband arrested on sex assault charge

By:
  • By DAVID WARREN, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 02:54 PM MST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 02:54 PM MST

DALLAS (AP) - A renowned opera singer and University of Michigan professor is in police custody on allegations that he and his husband in 2010 sexually assaulted a singer in Houston.
  
Countertenor David Daniels and his spouse William A. Scott Walters were arrested Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Texas warrants charging each of them with sexual assault of an adult. A Houston police spokesman declined to comment on the charges Wednesday.
  
Samuel Schultz told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the couple assaulted him when he was living in Houston as a 23-year-old graduate student at Rice University. Schultz met them at a Houston Grand Opera reception and was invited back to their apartment, where he said he was given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness. He filed a criminal complaint with Houston police in July.
  
The AP doesn't normally name victims of sexual assault but Schultz offered to publicly identify himself to help others fearful of reporting an assault.
  
"This is about seeking stalled justice and helping other victims of sexual violence be aware that fear doesn't need to keep them in silence," he said. "I had many reasons to be very fearful of coming forward as a student and in the years after being a graduate student ... but I realized that by letting go of that fear I'm getting my life back."
  
An attorney for the couple, Houston-based lawyer Matt Hennessy, said Daniels and Walters "are innocent of any wrongdoing."
  
Schultz "waited eight years to complain about adult, consensual sex to ride the #MeToo movement to unearned celebrity," Hennessy said. "We will fight this."
  
The San Francisco Opera announced in November that it had removed Daniels from a production later this year of Handel's "Orlando" due to a separate sexual assault allegation made in a lawsuit by a University of Michigan student.
  
The lawsuit filed in a Michigan federal court alleges Daniels groped the male student and sent and requested sexual photos. The lawsuit also alleges that Daniels served the student alcohol, gave him sleep medication and touched him sexually.
  
Daniels said in a statement at the time that the accusations were "both false and malicious" and denied any physical relationship with the student.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
World's most admired companies
Pexels.com

World's most admired companies

Sports
Super Bowl urban legends revealed
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Super Bowl urban legends revealed

News
On this day: January 30
Tom Larson/CNN

On this day: January 30

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: January 29
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: January 29

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22