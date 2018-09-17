One person killed in crash on I-10 in Hudspeth County
One person died in a crash Monday morning in Hudspeth County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
It happened at around 5:40 a.m. on I-10 East near mile marker 88. That's between Fort Hancock and Sierra Blanca.
DPS said the crash involved two vehicles.
Another person was taken to the hospital, DPS said.
Authorities haven't said what caused the crash.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/perkmeup
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Weather NOAA via CNN
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Entertainment Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.
Economy Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images