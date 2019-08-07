Texas

New migrant facility set to open in Tornillo this week

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 07:19 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:28 AM MDT

TORNILLO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Borders Protection announced Wednesday morning the opening of new temporary facilities for migrants this week. 

CBP said an additional facility in Tornillo will open on Friday. A new facility in Donna, Texas, already opened Monday, according to immigration authorities. 

Together, both facilities can hold up to 4,500 adults, according to officials. CBP said the structures are weatherproofed, climate-controlled and include services to accommodate the needs of migrants

"The additional capacity of these critical structures provides much-needed help during the crisis," Border Patrol Division Chief Lloyd Easterling said in a news release. "Unfortunately, we are filling these facilities as soon as they are constructed."

CBP said it has plans for a more permanent solution along the border, including new sites in El Paso and Yuma, Arizona. 

Officials said the permanent facilities will create more space for families, increasing capacity by 1,800 people.

The agency also said it will renovate an existing facility in McAllen, Texas, to ensure it is equipped to support Border Patrol agents and incoming migrants with all of the resources and services provided in the newest structures.

 CBP said that between May and August it has built six temporary steel-framed structures to address the ongoing need for space to accommodate the massive influx of migrants the border has seen in recent months. 

A previous tent facility in Tornillo that housed unaccompanied teen migrants closed in January after months of controversy.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?