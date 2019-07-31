Texas

Mold found in military dorm rooms in San Antonio

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:21 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:21 AM MDT

San Antonio, Texas - A top Air Force commander says mold has been found in nearly 1,200 dorm rooms at a military complex in San Antonio, leading to hundreds of military personnel being housed in hotels.

Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman told the San Antonio Express-News that the mold was found at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and the Camp Bullis training support center. She says mold also was found at other bases that are part of joint military operations in San Antonio.

Lenderman said in a statement Monday that having mold in military housing is "unacceptable."

Officials acknowledge other problems with housing, such as sewage backups.

The findings follow an apology to Congress in March by top leaders of the U.S. military services for allowing substandard living conditions at housing facilities across the country.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


