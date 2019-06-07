Texas

Man charged after fiery wreck that killed 3

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:55 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:55 AM MDT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Police say a Dallas-area driver has been charged with being drunk and causing a fiery wreck that claimed three lives.
  
Arlington City Jail records show 29-year-old Jose Castro of Farmers Branch was being held without bond Friday on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook says Castro was arrested at the scene of Thursday night's wreck on eastbound Interstate 20.
  
Cook says a vehicle had mechanical trouble and stopped on the shoulder. A second vehicle stopped to assist and two people stepped out.
  
Police say Castro's vehicle hit the second vehicle, which crashed into the first. Two people who were outside and another person in one of the vehicles died.
  
Online jail records didn't immediately list an attorney representing Castro, who suffered minor injuries.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

US & World
World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019