Texas

High court blocks census citizenship question that could affect federal money for Texas

Ruling is setback for Trump administration

By:
  • ABC-7 & Associated Press

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:58 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 01:42 PM MDT

Supreme Court rulings wrap up

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census in a decision that could affect the amount of federal money that goes to Texas for medical care, child care, education and transportation. 

The court ruled 5-4 on Thursday that the Trump administration's explanation for wanting to add the question was "more of a distraction" than an explanation. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals in the relevant part of the outcome.

It's unclear whether the administration would have time to provide a fuller account. Census forms are supposed to be printed beginning next week.
 
A lower court found the administration violated federal law in the way it tried to add a question broadly asking about citizenship for the first time since 1950.
  
The Census Bureau's own experts have predicted that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted if the census asked everyone if he or she is an American citizen. Such a move could ultimately reduce Texas’ share of the more than $675 billion allocated to states for the programs.

Associated Press


