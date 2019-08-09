Texas

Gunman on the run after 2 killed in Texas highway shooting, police offering $5K reward

By:
  • ABC News & CNN

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 10:54 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:54 AM MDT

HOUSTON - A gunman and his accomplice are still on the run after killing two people on a major highway in Texas as horrified motorists watched during the rush hour Thursday evening, authorities said.

Houston Police on Friday offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man responsible for the attack.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. local time when "one of the vehicles struck the other vehicle and spun it out... similar to a pit maneuver," on Interstate 10 in Houston," Assistant Police Chief Bobby Dobbins said at a Thursday night news conference.

The suspect and another individual in his car got out in the middle of the freeway.

Then the suspect, believed to be armed with an assault-style rifle, opened fire at the other vehicle, according to Dobbins.

Gunman fired as the car rolled downhill

The gunman followed the car as it rolled backwards down the freeway, firing multiple rounds. He continued to shoot at the windshield even after the vehicle came to a stop, police said.

Witnesses provided CPR to the car's occupants until authorities arrived, but the two men who were 25 and 33 years old -- were killed. Narcotics were later found inside their car, police said.

A bystander who saw the shooting took out his own gun and fired several rounds at the suspect, who then ran back to his car, a dark-colored Sedan with unknown license plates, and fled the scene, police said.

"We don't have a good description of the (shooter's) vehicle," Dobbins added.

It's unknown if the suspect was hit. 

The gunman was described as being in his 20s, thin build, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a red shirt, according to a Friday statement from police.

Journalist describes an 'unreal scene'

Daniel Gotera, a journalist for local TV station KHOU, heard the gunshots Thursday evening and saw people fleeing, he said.

"Unreal scene just witnessed on I-10 in Houston," he tweeted. "A guy gets out of his car with gun just shooting in the middle of freeway. Unbelievable."

The section of the highway where the shooting occurred remained closed overnight while investigators processed the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are considering all possible motives. Police are looking for both men from the suspect's vehicle.

"Road rage? An accident? Narcotics? We don't know yet," Dobbins told reporters.

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


