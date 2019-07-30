Texas

GOP senators take wait and see approach to Trump's pick of Texan as new spy chief

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 03:47 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:05 PM MDT

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is joining many of his fellow Republicans in taking a wait-and-see approach to President Donald Trump's nominee for national intelligence director, Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, even as critics assail his lack of qualifications for the job.

McConnell said Tuesday that he looks forward to meeting with Ratcliffe and discussing his background. Democrats have criticized Trump's selection of the Texas Republican, noting his lack of experience compared to those who have previously held the office. They say Ratcliffe, a vocal skeptic of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, has shown himself too partisan for a position that is designed to objectively oversee the nation's intelligence agencies.

Trump did little to assuage concerns, saying of Ratcliffe on Tuesday: "I think we need somebody like that there. We need somebody strong that can really rein it in. Because, as I think you've all learned, the intelligence agencies have run amok. They've run amok."

Ratcliffe if confirmed would replace Dan Coats, a former Indiana senator who had broad support in Congress and had repeatedly clashed with Trump.

Trump said Coats is a good man, and that it was "confusion more than conflict" between them. Coats "made statements and they were a little confused," Trump said, without naming what those statements were.

McConnell, R-Ky., said that "generally speaking, I'd lean toward the president's nominees." But he declined to fully endorse Ratcliffe, who served as a mayor of a small Texas town and a U.S. attorney before being elected to Congress in 2014.

McConnell's comments come as several of his GOP colleagues, including some members of the Senate intelligence committee that will vote on the nomination, have said they didn't know - or had never even heard of - the three-term congressman. Some have said they will have to find out more about Ratcliffe before deciding whether he's the right replacement for Coats, who stayed away from partisan politics during his tenure and was steadfast in saying Russia had interfered in the election, despite the president's skepticism.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a critical swing vote for the GOP who sits on the intelligence panel, praised Coats and said the intelligence position is very important to her because she co-wrote the legislation that created it 15 years ago. She said she had never heard of Ratcliffe before last week, so she couldn't comment on his qualifications, but added that she wants "an independent, well-qualified individual in that post."

Another member of the committee, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, said he didn't know Ratcliffe and would wait to meet with him to make any decisions. "I'm open on this," he said.

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a Republican who is a former member of the committee, appeared more concerned, saying Tuesday that Ratcliffe will have "some catching up to do" in the role. He said Coats, who had spent decades in Washington, clearly had more experience.

"Is he qualified for that job?" Lankford asked, referring to Ratcliffe. "He's a qualified, gifted individual, but I think it will take some time for him to do some on the job training to be able to get into it."

On Sunday, shortly after Trump's Twitter announcement that Coats would be leaving and he'd picked Ratcliffe to replace him, McConnell lavished praise on Coats, calling him a leader who would deliver "unvarnished hard truths" and protect the intelligence community's work from political or analytical bias.

"Very often the news these briefings bring is unpleasant, but it is essential that we be confronted with the facts," McConnell said. "Dan Coats was such a leader."

McConnell's statement did not mention Ratcliffe.

Other Senate Republicans were more vocal in supporting the Texas congressman. Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate intelligence panel, said Monday that he "will work aggressively" to push the nomination through his panel once the White House sends it to Congress. "I don't have any concerns," Burr told reporters.

Democrats have lined up in opposition to Ratcliffe's nomination, with many pointing to his aggressive questioning of Mueller when the former special counsel testified in the House last week. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters that Ratcliffe is "so partisan" that he is "exactly the wrong person" for the job.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a senior Democrat on the intelligence panel, said in a statement that Ratcliffe "has served for four years in the House and was mayor of a small town in Texas. This isn't a learn-as-you-go position and shouldn't be given out to political supporters."

Associated Press


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Politics
Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

US & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sports
Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22